The Mail

The Mail

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The Mail is a weekly pop-up newsletter about the United States Postal Service, written by me, Aaron Gordon, senior staff writer at Motherboard, that will run until the end of November on Substack. Every week, I will bring you a new story about the USPS that will give you the context you need to understand the news deluge about this agency as it serves a critical link in a safe and fair election.

The main newsletter itself is free, but we're going to have a paid tier as well ($8 per month). Since we're writing about, well, the mail, we're going to be making three printed zines (one a month) that we'll mail out to paying subscribers. The zines will be put together by the entire Motherboard staff, and will focus on digital security, hacking, internet ephemera, labor, and will generally be intended to inform and delight. Paid subscribers will also get access to extra digital updates and posts while we're running the newsletter.

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A pop-up newsletter about the United States Postal Service and the election, brought to you by Aaron Gordon of Motherboard. The digital newsletter is FREE, but paying subscribers will get a printed zine mailed to them each month and bonus posts.

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