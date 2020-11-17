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October 2020

Crunch Time
Why does mail service still lag behind its pre-DeJoy levels? And does it matter for tallying votes?
  Aaron Gordon
The Network
Hey everyone, I'm working on something for Tuesday's edition about vote-by-mail and the election, which somehow will only be a week away when that hits…
  Aaron Gordon
"From Cash Cow to Drained Cow"
The 2006 law that indebted the USPS is even worse than you think.
  Aaron Gordon
How We Ended Up With All This Junk Mail
Believe it or not, this pop-up newsletter only has about a month left!
  Aaron Gordon
Why I'm Not Voting by Mail
And Why You Probably Shouldn't Either
  Aaron Gordon
Making the Numbers
This is Part II of a multi-part series looking at working conditions at the post office.
  Aaron Gordon

September 2020

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