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Misfits
And some final thoughts on The Mail newsletter.
Nov 17, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
7
What We Learned About the USPS During Election Week
As the presidential election is now over, this will be the penultimate edition of The Mail.
Nov 10, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
6
"It’s About Execution"
Hey, everyone.
Nov 3, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
8
October 2020
Crunch Time
Why does mail service still lag behind its pre-DeJoy levels? And does it matter for tallying votes?
Oct 27, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
4
The Network
Hey everyone, I'm working on something for Tuesday's edition about vote-by-mail and the election, which somehow will only be a week away when that hits…
Oct 22, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
3
"From Cash Cow to Drained Cow"
The 2006 law that indebted the USPS is even worse than you think.
Oct 20, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
5
How We Ended Up With All This Junk Mail
Believe it or not, this pop-up newsletter only has about a month left!
Oct 13, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
5
Why I'm Not Voting by Mail
And Why You Probably Shouldn't Either
Oct 8, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
3
Making the Numbers
This is Part II of a multi-part series looking at working conditions at the post office.
Oct 6, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
3
September 2020
Why Amazon Isn’t Ripping Off the Post Office
For those of you who signed up for the paid tier, your zines are on the way!
Sep 29, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
7
Thanks to Court Order, USPS Is Re-Activating Some Sorting Machines
I've got a short intro for you today about the federal injunctions against the USPS and what it means for mail service, then we'll get to the links and…
Sep 24, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
7
“I Understand Why He Did It”
You know we had to talk about the shootings eventually.
Sep 22, 2020
•
Aaron Gordon
18
1
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